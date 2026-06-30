Construction has begun on Iraq's first fully privately owned cement plant in Ramadi, al-Anbar province, according to local authorities.

The Ramadi Cement Plant is expected to produce 1Mta of cement and create around 5000 jobs once completed. Al-Anbar provincial officials said construction is currently 27-30 per cent complete.

The project is being developed by Sada Al-Nujoom for Contracting and Oil Services. The plant will be equipped with German machinery and technology, while Swiss specialists are overseeing construction to ensure compliance with international engineering standards.

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The developer has also constructed a dedicated 26MW power plant to supply the facility, allowing it to operate independently of Iraq's national electricity grid.