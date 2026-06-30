Saudi Arabia's Al Jouf Cement Co has signed a one-year contract worth SAR55.4m (US$14.8m) to supply cement and clinker for export to Syria.

The agreement was signed with Maham Construction & Contracting Co, a subsidiary of Al Hassan Holding Group, and covers the sale and supply of various cement products and clinker under agreed commercial terms and technical specifications.

Al Jouf Cement said the contract is expected to begin contributing to its financial results from the third quarter of 2026, in line with the agreed delivery schedule.

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Alongside the supply agreement, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to explore broader strategic cooperation, including potential joint projects, commercial partnerships and investment opportunities. The MoU does not currently create any binding financial obligations, the company said.