The Philippines has launched its first Cement and Concrete Industry Decarbonisation Roadmap, establishing a framework to guide the sector's transition to net zero by 2050.

The roadmap was developed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Government of Canada. It sets five-year milestones for reducing emissions while supporting continued growth in cement production for infrastructure and construction.

According to CeMAP, the roadmap focuses on increasing the production of low-carbon cements, improving energy efficiency, expanding the use of alternative and renewable fuels, developing supplementary cementitious materials and, in the longer term, deploying carbon capture technologies.

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CeMAP President John Reinier Dizon said the voluntary roadmap provides a common framework for collaboration between government and industry in balancing economic growth with decarbonisation. The Philippines becomes the second country in Southeast Asia, after Thailand, to adopt a national cement decarbonisation framework.

According to UNIDO, the Philippines produced more than 27Mt of cement in 2024 and has an installed production capacity of approximately 53Mt.