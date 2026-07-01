Carbon capture technology developer Leilac has secured a paid engineering contract with an unnamed East Asian cement producer to assess the commercial deployment of its carbon capture and hybrid electrification technology.

The engineering study will evaluate the feasibility of retrofitting Leilac's technology to an existing cement plant, with the aim of capturing around 100,000tpa of process CO 2 while improving energy flexibility through hybrid electric heating. The captured CO 2 is intended for use by local industry. The study is expected to be completed during the first half of FY2027.

The agreement follows Leilac's recently announced partnership with Ambuja Cements to develop a commercial-scale low-carbon cement project in India. Together, the two Asian projects mark a strategic shift towards customer-funded, capital-light deployment, with no capital expenditure required from Leilac or its parent company, Calix.

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Leilac said it will prioritise customer-funded projects offering near-term commercial deployment, while placing lower-priority projects on hold until external funding or customer investment is secured.