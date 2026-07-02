Cemex has supplied essential concrete, aggregates, and cement solutions for major highway projects across Central Europe to improve regional connectivity and sustainability.



In northern Poland, the company provided Vertua lower-carbon cement for a new 13km section of the S6 Expressway, which links Gdansk, Szczecin, and the German border.



For the D35 Motorway in the Czech Republic, Cemex delivered a specialty concrete mix engineered to resist frost and road salts, ensuring surface durability between Horice and Sadova. Additionally, the company supplied ready-mix concrete for a new 600m overpass at the Nuremberg-East motorway junction in Germany to ease traffic congestion.



Graham Russell, Vice President for Materials Europe, stated that these contributions reinforce vital infrastructure by improving traffic flow, increasing winter durability, and supporting sustainable development throughout the region.

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