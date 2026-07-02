Boral Limited is transitioning its bagged dry mix products manufactured at its Maldon, New South Wales facility to packaging made from recycled plastic. This new packaging is 100 per cent recyclable at the end of its life, replacing traditional paper bags to increase product durability and reduce waste. The progressive rollout begins in mid-July across a variety of products, including concrete, mortar, grout, sand, and cement mixes.



The shift utilises Form, Fill, and Seal technology to create airtight bags that extend product shelf life and prevent moisture damage. This enhanced weather resistance allows resellers and construction workers to store the products outdoors without undercover protection, providing greater operational flexibility. Additionally, Boral has updated the packaging design with industry-recognised iconography to make application instructions clear for all consumers, including those from non-English speaking backgrounds.



Rajeev Ramankutty, Executive General Manager of Cement at Boral, stated that paper bags have served the industry for decades but present limitations regarding product loss and storage. He noted that moving to recycled plastic aligns the packaging with real-world site conditions, improves product integrity, and supports a circular economy in building materials. This update marks a practical step forward in Boral’s eighty-year history of innovation, balancing performance with sustainability. The company plans to expand this recycled packaging across its broader bagged product range over time.

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