More than 1200 workers, residents and trade union members have marched to the West Singhbhum district administration offices in Jharkhand, India, calling on the state government to prevent the closure of ACC's Chaibasa Cement Works at Jhinkpani.

The Adani Group-owned plant is scheduled to cease operations on 16 August 2026. ACC has attributed the closure to the depletion of nearby limestone reserves, rising clinker transportation costs and ageing production facilities, which it says have rendered the operation economically unviable.

The nearly 80-year-old plant halted cement production in April after clinker supplies from ACC's Bargarh and Sindri plants were discontinued, with its 15MW captive power plant shutting down the following month.

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Local representatives estimate the closure will directly affect around 1600 workers and have a wider economic impact on approximately 50,000 people in the surrounding area. Worker representatives are continuing discussions with ACC management, while further protests have been planned if the closure proceeds.