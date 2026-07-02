Cemex has joined humanitarian relief efforts following the recent earthquakes along Venezuela's Caribbean coast by partnering with Mexican airline Viva Aerobus to transport rescue personnel and emergency supplies to the country.

A flight departing from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico carried 140 rescue workers from 16 specialist organisations, including urban search and rescue (USAR) teams and nine K9 units, together with medical supplies and technical rescue equipment.

The shipment included thermal imaging cameras, drones, gas detectors, communications equipment, generators and hydraulic rescue tools to support search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Advertisement

Cemex said the initiative forms part of its commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters through partnerships with humanitarian organisations and emergency response agencies.