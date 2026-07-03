BMA Research has published a report indicating a 22 per cent YoY increase in Pakistan's local cement dispatches for June 2026, reaching 3.40Mt, driven by a low base effect from June 2025. Average daily domestic sales are expected to be 113,300tpd, lower than the five-year average of 125,800tpd. Yet the official data has not been released by APCMA.

Exports are projected to decline by 13 per cent YoY but increase by 19 per cent MoM to 0.75Mt, with DG Khan Cement and Power Cement exports rising by 64 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Total cement sales in June 2026 are expected to be around 4.15Mt, reflecting a 13 per cent YoY and eight per cent MoM increase.

Capacity utilisation is estimated at 58.9 per cent, up from 51.9 per cent in June 2025. For FY26, total cement sales may rise by seven per cent YoY, with local sales up 10 per cent and exports down two per cent. Retail cement prices have decreased slightly to PKR1530 in the south and PKR 1500 in the north.

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Looking ahead, local cement demand is expected to grow in FY27 due to improved fiscal conditions and lower interest rates, with experts predicting stable coal prices around USD100/t.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan