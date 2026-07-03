Heidelberg Materials subsidiary Cimtogo has launched Ecocim, a lower-carbon cement that replaces its Super Rapide product in the Togolese market.

The new cement reduces clinker content while maintaining the same mechanical strength and technical performance. According to Cimtogo, the product's CO 2 emissions have been reduced from 485.6kg/t to 468.6kg/t of cement.

Ecocim is also the first cement produced in Togo to comply with the country's new TGN 002 cement standard.

Advertisement

Cimtogo Managing Director Ebenezer Anim Somuah said the launch reflects the company's commitment to supporting the evolution of the construction sector through more sustainable cement products while maintaining product quality and performance.