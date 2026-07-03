South Africa's Sephaku Cement has warned that rising cement imports and weak infrastructure demand continue to weigh on the domestic market after reporting a 4.5 per cent decline in sales volumes.

The producer said bulk cement sales fell by 30 per cent due to subdued civil construction activity, reflecting continued underinvestment in infrastructure projects. National cement imports increased by 25 per cent to 1.49Mt in 2025, with around 90 per cent originating from Vietnam. Imports from Mozambique also increased, with Sephaku alleging that cement entering inland markets is being sold at dumped prices.

South Africa has an installed cement production capacity of around 20Mta, but only around 60 per cent is currently being utilised. Sephaku also noted that imported cement is not subject to the same carbon taxes as domestic producers.

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The company said integrated cement producers have jointly supported an anti-dumping application to the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) and are continuing discussions with government on measures to improve the sector's competitiveness.