The Korea Cement Association (KCA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) to accelerate the development of low-carbon cement technologies and strengthen quality competitiveness.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate on research and development projects supporting carbon neutrality and resource circularity, while developing testing, evaluation and standardisation technologies for new cement production processes and products. The partnership will also cover seminars and joint technical forums focused on cement and concrete quality control.

The organisations also plan to cooperate on the digital transformation of cement manufacturing, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based quality control systems.

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The KCA said it will support member companies participating in joint R&D, demonstration projects and product testing. Ongoing collaborative work includes studies on cement safety and the standardisation of chloride testing in concrete.