According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), Pakistan’s cement sector recorded modest growth in export volumes and a significant increase in earnings during the first eleven months of FY25-26. Official trade figures indicate shipments totalled 8.11Mt (US$316.30m), representing a 9.85 per cent increase from 8.018Mt (US$287.94m) in the same period the previous year. This marks a 1.19 per cent YoY increase in volume. In local currency terms, export revenues surged by 10.63 per cent, reaching PKR88.87bn (US$3.19bn).

A rising trend was also observed in May 2026, when cement and clinker exports totalled US$25.205m and 642,482t. This shows a sharp increase from April 2026, when exports reached US$20.25m for 514,256t, reflecting a MoM growth of 24.47 per cent in value and 24.93 per cent in volume.

It is important to note that the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been closed for the past nine months, negatively impacting both countries and particularly affecting cement exports to Kabul due to security concerns.

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Historically, Pakistan has exported cement and clinker to countries including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Brazil, the USA, and various regions in Africa.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan