Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reforms have yielded positive results, and major progress has also been made in the cement sector. An investment of US$700m has been approved for seven new cement plants. With the efforts of SIFC, the Flying and Lucky Cement projects were approved.

As a result of the facilitation, Lucky Cement completed the upgrade of its Karachi plant. The annual production capacity of the Karachi plant increased by 300,000t to 5.35Mt. The upgrade of the plant will save fuel and reduce coal consumption. The total production capacity of Lucky Cement has increased to 15.6Mt per year. With the support of SIFC, exports from industrial projects are expected to increase.

On the other hand, the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has released data for the fiscal year 2025-26, according to which a significant increase was recorded in the total consumption of cement in the country, while a slight decrease was seen in exports. According to a statement issued by the association, the total consumption of cement during the fiscal year 2025-26 increased by 7.21 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year to reach 55.15Mt, reflecting an increase in construction activities.

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According to the statement, there was a significant improvement in the demand for cement in the local market, where local consumption was recorded at 41.5Mt with an increase of 9.5 per cent. Experts say, local sales increased due to the boom in development projects, housing sector and private construction activities. According to APCMA, cement exports during the fiscal year decreased by 2.19 per cent to 90.08Mt.

Despite the decline in export volumes, the increase in local demand supported overall sales. Industry experts say that if the current trend of development projects and construction activities continues, local demand for cement is expected to increase further in the next fiscal year as well, which is being considered a positive sign for the country’s construction and industrial sectors.