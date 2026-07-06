First Graphene Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Material Technology Co Ltd to distribute its PureGRAPH® CEM additive into China, marking a significant entry into the world's largest cement market. The agreement appoints Sixth Element as a distributor with potential for exclusivity, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance concrete strength by lowering clinker content.

The deal includes a roadmap for local manufacturing, transitioning to a potential joint venture or licensing agreement once sales milestones of 200t and 500t are met. This partnership targets China's 2.3bnt annual cement production, representing a major commercial expansion for First Graphene's technology. A formal agreement is expected within a six-month exclusivity period. More details on the partnership are available on the First Graphene website.