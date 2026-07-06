India's JSW Group has outlined investments of more than INR503.6bn (US$5.9bn) in Andhra Pradesh, including the continued expansion of its cement and renewable energy businesses.

The group currently operates a 4.2Mta cement plant at Kurnool alongside 493MW of operational renewable and thermal power capacity. It is also developing a further 3350MW of solar capacity and expanding its wind power portfolio across Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts to around 759MW.

The announcement coincides with the launch of construction of JSW's Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa, which is expected to be supplied in part by a new 400MW solar power plant being developed by JSW Neo Energy.

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JSW said the investments form part of its wider strategy to strengthen its industrial presence in Andhra Pradesh across the steel, energy, mining and cement sectors.