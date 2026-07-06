Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has more than doubled clinker-free cement sales in the first half of 2026, reporting nearly 40,000t sold and delivered, up 104 per cent year-on-year.

The company said the result keeps it on track to achieve its target of 100,000t of cement sales for the full year, with activity typically stronger in the second half. Hoffmann Green also recorded its 1000th production order for its H2 vertical cement plant during the period.

The producer signed nine new commercial and industrial partnerships in the first six months of 2026, including agreements with construction companies in France and ready-mix concrete producer Bruil in the Netherlands as it continues to expand its licensing model internationally.

Advertisement

Hoffmann Green also completed a EUR5m (US$5.9m) private placement in June to support production growth, fund the initial development of its planned H3 production facility in the Rhône-Alpes region and continue research and development of its clinker-free cement technologies.