Cement consumption in Spain slipped 0.3 per cent YoY to 1,465,085t in May 2026 from 1,460,265t in May 2025, according to Oficemen.

Exports were down 17.5 per cent YoY to 343,679t in May 2026 from 416,482t in the equivalent month of the previous year.

January-May 2026

In the first five months of 2026, cement consumption increased 7.1 per cent YoY to 6,786,232t from 6,336,481t in the 5M25.

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However, exports fell 16.7 per cent YoY to 1,579,506t in the January-May 2026 period when compared with the year-ago period, when 1,896,166t of exports were sold.