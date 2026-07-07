Cemex has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Jamaica, pledging continued investment in subsidiary Caribbean Cement Co (Carib Cement) to support the country's infrastructure development and economic growth.

During a visit to Carib Cement's Rockfort plant, Cemex CEO Jaime Muguiro said the company would continue investing to strengthen the producer's operational performance and support future growth.

Since acquiring control of Carib Cement in 2017, Cemex has invested more than US$154m in the company's Rockfort operations, funding capacity expansion, operational improvements and the introduction of new technologies.

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During his visit, Muguiro met with Carib Cement's management team as well as Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Deputy Prime Minister Horace Chang, and toured the company's production facilities.