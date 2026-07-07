Republic Cement & Building Materials (RCBM) in the Philippines has signed a Zero Waste to Landfill partnership with PETValue Philippines to recover plastic waste from PET bottle recycling for use as alternative fuel in cement production.

Under the agreement, plastic caps, labels and other non-recyclable components separated during PETValue's bottle-to-bottle recycling process will be recovered by Republic Cement's resource recovery business, ecoloop, and co-processed in the company's cement kilns.

Republic Cement said the partnership supports the circular economy by diverting waste from landfill while reducing fossil fuel consumption in cement manufacturing. The company added that it has co-processed more than 1.5Mt of residual plastic waste through its resource recovery programme to date.

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PETValue Philippines, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and Indorama Ventures, operates the country's first food-grade bottle-to-bottle PET recycling facility in General Trias, Cavite.