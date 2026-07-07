Dangote Cement has set a target to reduce its net CO 2 emissions intensity by 20 per cent as part of its wider sustainability strategy, the company announced at its 17th Annual General Meeting.

Chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh said the producer plans to transition its Nigerian truck fleet to compressed natural gas (CNG) by 2027, excluding the Gboko plant, while introducing electric trucks from 2026. The company is also pursuing capacity expansion to 80Mta by 2030, including new operations in Botswana and Zimbabwe, alongside expanded export infrastructure at the ports of Apapa, Onne and Lekki.

Dangote Cement reported that it had reduced CO 2 emissions intensity by 6.5 per cent from its 2021 baseline by the end of 2025. Over the same period, energy intensity declined by 1.7 per cent, total energy consumption fell by 4 per cent and water consumption decreased by 8 per cent.

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The company said its decarbonisation strategy focuses on improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of alternative fuels and reducing clinker factor as it works towards becoming Africa's most sustainable cement producer.