Menzel Elektromotoren has launched the first coloring book dedicated to industrial motor manufacturing, aiming to spark an early interest in engineering among preschool and elementary school children. The Berlin-based company is using this original approach to introduce the youngest generation to the world of electric motor engineering. Featuring detailed illustrations based directly on photographs from the production floor, the book allows children to explore how large electric motors are built, tested, and repaired.

According to marketing head Anja Leipold, the book is designed to bring joy to children while fostering curiosity about technology. The initiative builds upon the company's existing partnerships with regional schools, which aim to raise awareness of motor technology and attract young people to apprenticeship programs. Leipold emphasised that because the industry is vital to all branches of manufacturing, it is never too early to engage the next generation in the skilled trades, electrical engineering, and industrial production that define their daily operations.

Advertisement

The family-run business, which is approaching its centennial anniversary in 2027, views the colouring book as part of its ongoing commitment to talent development. Every year, Menzel Elektromotoren trains young apprentices as technicians for electrical machines and drive systems. The company maintains a high rate of long-term employee retention, with multiple generations of the same families frequently choosing to build careers at the facility.