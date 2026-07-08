Austrian building materials manufacturer Wietersdorfer Gruppe achieved EUR1.09bn in sales for 2025, representing a minor one per cent decline from the previous year. The company generated 76 per cent of its total revenue within Europe, led by Austria at EUR167m Italy at EUR147m, Germany at EUR43m, and Slovenia at EUR137m. Regional highlights included an impressive 38 per cent sales surge in Italy following the acquisition of the Fanna cement plant, alongside a 60 per cent increase in Spain driven by expansion in the water infrastructure sector.

The global producer maintained a workforce of 3,783 employees during the year, with 748 based in Austria. Wietersdorfer Gruppe also deployed EUR106m in global capital investments, directing EUR20.7m to Austria and EUR13.3m to its home state of Carinthia. Sustainability initiatives accounted for EUR14.8m of the investment total, which included a EUR3m expansion for new cement and concrete silos at the Wietersdorf production plant.

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Chief Financial Officer Hannes Gailer noted that international markets faced increased volatility from public funding cycles, price shifts, and currency fluctuations. Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Junghans, stated the firm is maintaining a cautious planning strategy. The management team expects difficult market conditions to persist through the second half of 2026 due to ongoing macroeconomic cost pressures, elevated energy prices, and global trade uncertainties.