Rail operator RegioRail and cement logistics specialist Cem'In'Log have deployed new hybrid locomotive technology at the Port of Sète to slash supply chain carbon emissions. RegioRail has introduced its first Traxx “Last Mile” locomotive. This dual-mode engine runs on electricity over long distances. It then seamlessly switches to diesel/battery power to navigate non-electrified terminal tracks. The hybrid capability prevents service disruptions while eliminating the need for separate shunting locomotives.

The upgrade helps Cem'In'Log fulfill its three-year FRET21 environmental commitment. The company moves raw materials from Sète to its Aliénor Ciments and Rhône Ciments industrial plants. The transition delivers immediate environmental benefits:

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80 per cent of rail journeys now run on electric traction instead of diesel.

CO2 emissions are cut by 75 per cent compared to standard diesel operations.

856tof CO2 are saved annually.

Cem'In'Log is a joint venture between the SOGENA group and CEM'IN'EU. The partnership proves that industrial supply chains can maintain operational reliability while drastically lowering their carbon footprints.