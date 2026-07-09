CM Shredders has appointed Michael Hillstrand as its new general manager to lead the company into a new phase of global growth and operational excellence. Based in Sarasota, Florida, the industrial shredding and tyre recycling manufacturer aims to strengthen its market leadership under Hillstrand's direction. In his new role, he will oversee the finance, engineering, operations, and sales teams to improve execution and expand market penetration across global markets.

Hillstrand brings an extensive background in global business development, commercial strategy, and operational planning. His previous professional experience includes leadership roles at DMD Systems Recovery, Kinetic Solutions, and Shred-Tech. He also holds a bachelor degree in marketing and business logistics from the University of Missouri.



Tom Macerollo, the president of CM Shredders and Shred-Tech, stated that Hillstrand possesses the industry understanding and operational discipline required to compete globally. Hillstrand noted that his primary focus will be to align the organisation, support customers, and drive disciplined growth by leveraging the company's existing engineering and manufacturing foundation. Through this appointment, CM Shredders intends to better connect its internal operations to deliver higher value throughout the equipment lifecycle.