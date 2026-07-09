Four major companies in the construction sector, including Bouygues Construction, CB Green, Ecocem France, and POINT.P, have formed the Action Beton and Ciment Durables Alliance in France. This collaborative effort focuses on accelerating the decarbonisation of cement and concrete by promoting existing low-carbon technologies.



The alliance highlights that the main barriers to reducing these emissions are no longer technical. Instead, the current challenges involve outdated standards, rigid regulations, procurement practices, and established industry habits. To address these issues, the founding members aim to reform standards and stimulate market demand, creating a regulatory and commercial environment that supports rapid deployment at scale.



By replacing clinker with low-carbon supplementary materials and optimising concrete mix designs, the group seeks to transform the industry immediately. Ultimately, the alliance is calling for collective action across the value chain to overcome market barriers and foster sustainable construction practices throughout the region.

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