

Cement firms listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) are scheduled to announce their 4QFY26 financial results as July begins. Usama Rauf at AKD Research has projected a 21 per cent YoY increase in sector profitability for 4QFY26, with earnings expected to reach PKR26.4bn (US$95m), up from PKR21.8bn in the same period last year.

The growth is driven by higher retention prices and the accounting impact of remeasuring Deferred Tax Liabilities (DTL) following the reduction in super tax rates in the FY27 federal budget.

Sector revenues are forecast to rise 11 per cent YoY to PKR125bn, supported by an eight per cent increase in average cement prices and stronger local demand. However, gross margins are expected to contract by three percentage points to 32.2 per cent, reflecting higher coal and transportation costs.

On a full-year basis, FY26 earnings are estimated to grow 16 per cent YoY to PKR106bn, aided by a five per cent increase in cement dispatches and a 12 per cent rise in other income.

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Company-wise, Lucky Cement, Maple Leaf Cement, Fauji Cement, Pioneer Cement, and Kohat Cement are expected to post earnings growth, with Pioneer Cement benefiting the most from the tax adjustment.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan