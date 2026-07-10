EP Power Minerals has announced the appointment of Loïc Danest, Head of Innovation & Product at EP Power Minerals France, as convenor of the CEN technical committee working group responsible for European standards on fly ash for concrete (CEN/TC 104/WG 4 (EN 450 fly ash for concrete).

Danest has been appointed for a six-year term and will lead the development of European standards governing the use of fly ash as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM). The appointment comes as the construction industry seeks to increase the use of secondary raw materials and reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete.

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EP Power Minerals said the appointment reflects Danest's expertise in cementitious materials and the beneficial use of industrial by-products, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting innovation, standardisation and the circular economy within the European construction sector.