Armenia's Araratcement plant is set to resume full operations on 10 July following a four-day shutdown linked to investigative actions by law enforcement authorities.

Deputy Economy Minister Edgar Zakaryan said discussions with the company's management had resolved outstanding technical and legal issues, allowing the plant to return to normal production. He described Araratcement, which has a capacity of 1.2Mta, as a strategically important industrial facility and said the government had worked to ensure the legal process did not disrupt operations.

The announcement followed protests by hundreds of employees concerned about the closure's impact on wages and loan repayments. According to the Ministry of Economy, the interruption was limited to four days and the plant avoided significant financial losses.