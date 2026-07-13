Nirma Group subsidiary Nuvoco Vistas has launched a 2Mta cement grinding facility at its Limla plant in Surat to boost its market presence across western India. The company took ownership of the Limla facility following its purchase of Vadraj Cement Ltd exactly one year prior.

In an official statement, Nuvoco Vistas confirmed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vadraj Cement Ltd, officially commissioned the 2Mta grinding capacity in Gujarat on 11 July 2026.

Nuvoco Vistas intends to reach a total capacity of 35Mta by the financial year 2028, having finalised the INR18,000m (US$18.8m) acquisition of the financially distressed Vadraj Cement Ltd through the insolvency resolution mechanism in June 2025. The infrastructure assets of Vadraj Cement Ltd comprise a clinker production facility in Kutch alongside the grinding facility based in Limla, Surat.

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The operational expansion at the Limla facility is designed to drive a gradual increase in production volumes throughout the Gujarat region. This facility will allow Nuvoco Vistas to cater to nearby regions in Western Maharashtra, freeing up production capacity at its northern facilities to focus entirely on serving northern Indian markets.