Bolivian lawmakers have criticised the sales operations of state-owned producer Empresa Pública de Cemento (Ecebol) after an inspection of its Oruro plant found cement marketing is managed centrally from La Paz, contributing to supply shortages in the department.

Officials also raised concerns over alleged product hoarding and price speculation. Ecebol's clinker kiln has been out of operation for a year, with the plant currently producing cement from existing clinker stocks while repairs continue. Authorities plan a follow-up inspection in August and have requested reports from the state agency SEDEM.