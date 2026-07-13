Ethiopia is advancing a lower-carbon transition in its cement sector through a partnership between the Ministry of Industry and UNIDO, focusing on alternative energy and cleaner production methods to balance infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility. The initiative, highlighted at the "Africa Dialogue on Cement for Green Industrialisation," includes trials at factories like Habesha Cement SC and aligns with the country’s commitment to reducing industrial emissions.

Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said Ethiopia is working to balance industrial expansion with environmental responsibility, citing cement production as a sector where green transformation efforts are becoming increasingly important.

Advertisement

UNIDO said cement remains a critical foundation for Africa’s infrastructure growth but is also among the industries facing significant climate-related challenges. However, Stefan Kargbo, Director of the UNIDO Regional Office and representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said the sector’s emissions footprint requires urgent attention.