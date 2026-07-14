A delegation from India's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) politcal party will meet Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on 15 July to press for the reopening of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad, Telangana.

The party said reviving the long-idled state-owned plant remains a key regional demand and argued it could generate thousands of jobs. BRS also criticised the federal government for failing to act despite repeated requests over the past 13 years, and alleged that recent efforts have instead focused on privatising the facility.