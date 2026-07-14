Cementos Molins' shares rose nine per cent to EUR42.60 (US$48.55) on their first day of trading on Spain's Continuous Market (SIBE), marking the company's strongest trading session since 2019.

The cement producer transferred from the Barcelona Stock Exchange's fixing market, where it had been listed since 1942, in a move aimed at improving liquidity following its acquisition of Portugal's Secil.

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Trading volumes also increased significantly. Shares worth EUR92,300 changed hands on the first day, compared with an average of less than EUR20,000 per trading session in 2025. Cementos Molins had a market capitalisation of EUR2.58bn before the move and has said it is considering measures to increase its free float to further improve liquidity.