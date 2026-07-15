INFORM is reorganising its building materials logistics division by founding an independent company called INFORM EVOTESS GmbH. This new legal entity will consolidate and advance all of the group's building materials logistics activities. By creating a specialised unit, the company aims to combine its decades of industry experience with greater operational agility.

The new subsidiary will remain closely connected to the larger INFORM Group, drawing on its international network and expertise in AI-based decision intelligence. This structural change is designed to provide the focus needed to enhance existing software solutions and build new products tailored specifically to the logistics requirements of the building materials sector.

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Management of INFORM EVOTESS GmbH will be led by Thomas Bergmans and Dr Lars Lambrecht. The leadership team intends to leverage their deep industry knowledge to continue developing AI-powered dispatch software while expanding collaboration with global partners and customers. The core solutions will focus on helping businesses optimise complex workflows, improve operational efficiency, and reliably manage logistics using mathematical optimisation and operations research.