Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (Vicem) will prioritise restructuring its loss-making subsidiaries and resolving long-standing financial issues under its 2026-30 development strategy, approved by the Ministry of Construction.

Despite an eight per cent increase in revenue to VND24.6trn (US$941m) in 2025, the state-owned producer reported a third consecutive annual loss of VND158bn, with accumulated losses reaching VND3.41trn.

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Around one-third of Vicem's 10 cement subsidiaries remain loss-making. The company will focus on improving operational efficiency, digitalisation and energy transition rather than capacity expansion, while targeting a 30 per cent share of Vietnam's domestic cement market by 2030.