Raysut Cement Co returned to profit in the 1H26 after posting a net profit of OMR2.71m (US$7m), compared to a OMR2.58m loss in the 1H25.

The sharp reversal in fortunes was aided by stronger sales and operational performance, with revenue up 26.3 per cent to OMR52.2m from OMR41.34m in the 1H25.

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Ali bin Abdullah Zadjali, Chairman of Raysut Cement Group, said the results reflected the company’s ability to improve cost management , expand its revenue base and strengthen operation efficiency. He added that the improvements were established despite challenging market conditions.