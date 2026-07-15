HBM Nigeria Plc has sought to reassure customers, investors and other stakeholders following its rebranding from Lafarge Africa after Huaxin Building Materials' acquisition of Holcim's majority stake in the company.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on 14 July, Group Managing Director Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said the transition would strengthen operations through access to Huaxin's engineering and manufacturing expertise, while maintaining product availability.

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The company stressed that its cement portfolio, including its EcoCrete low-carbon cement, will remain unchanged, with no impact on product quality or performance as the rebranding is rolled out nationwide.