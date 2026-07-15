Anhui Conch Cement has deployed a fleet of LiuGong DW105AE battery electric wide-body trucks in south China as part of a strategic initiative to create zero-carbon mines, building on a partnership that includes the use of CATL-powered, 70t capacity vehicles and 95t 995FE cable electric hydraulic excavators.



This initiative accelerates the company's shift from diesel to electric, with 2025 data showing a 25 per cent electrification rate of transport equipment, aiming for significant reductions in maintenance costs and carbon emissions, alongside similar projects at the Baimashan facility.



Another Conch Cement mining operation in east China, Baimashan, has taken the lead in realising the whole process of electric operation, and electric drilling rigs and mining trucks have been put into use there, including NHL’s TR100E rigid truck and Tonly’s TLE135 wide body truck. Conch also planned to complete oil to electric conversion of 100 mining trucks at this operation.

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