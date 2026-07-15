Dalmia Bharat has commenced a major expansion of its integrated cement plant at Chinnakomerlapalle in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district, with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh laying the foundation stone.

The company will invest INR31bn (US$360m) to increase clinker capacity from 2.5Mta to 6.1Mta and cement capacity from 3.6Mta to 9.6Mta.

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The project, first announced in 2025 and targeted for completion by 2QFY28, is expected to create around 700 additional jobs and strengthen Dalmia Bharat's presence in Andhra Pradesh, southern Karnataka and northern Tamil Nadu.