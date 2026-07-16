Bangladesh experienced a steady increase in its cement export earnings during the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year spanning from July to June. According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau, the country achieved a 5.4 per cent YoY growth in this sector. Total export revenue for the 12-month period climbed to US$15.11m, up from US$14.3m recorded in the previous fiscal year. This overall export figure also accounts for minor shipments of related commodities, including salt and stone.



The final month of the fiscal year demonstrated particularly strong momentum for the industry. In June 2026, cement export earnings reached US$1.4m, marking a substantial 55.6 per cent surge compared to the US$0.9m recorded in May 2026. When compared to the same month from the previous year, June 2026 exports showed a modest increase of 0.56 per cent over June 2025, confirming sustained progress for the regional construction materials trade.



Geographically, India continues to serve as the primary destination for Bangladeshi cement shipments, with a heavy concentration of trade flowing into its northeastern states. The nation also maintains active export channels to other regional markets, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. This growth in the construction materials sector occurred during a period of broader economic stability, as Bangladesh reported that its total export value across all combined commodities held steady at forty-eight billion US dollars for the fiscal year.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan