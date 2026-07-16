Industrial sesnsors specialists BinMaster Sensors and Technologies (BST) has promoted Seth Korte to Business Development Manager, where he will lead business development initiatives focused on the company's FeedView® inventory management solutions for feed mills and on-farm feed inventory applications.

In his new role, Korte will work closely with feed mills, livestock producers, integrators, and agribusinesses to expand the adoption of FeedView systems, BinMaster level measurement technologies, and BinTrac® weighing systems.

"Seth has consistently demonstrated strong technical knowledge, excellent customer relationships, and a passion for helping customers solve inventory management challenges," said Scott Hudson, CEO of BinMaster Sensors and Technologies.

Advertisement

"His experience in both marketing and sales, combined with his understanding of our products and the feed industry, makes him the ideal person to lead our business development efforts in this important market."

Korte joined BinMaster in 2021 as Digital Marketing Manager before transitioning to the sales organisation in 2022 as a Technical Sales Specialist. Shortly thereafter, he was promoted to West Regional Sales Manager, where he successfully expanded sales throughout the western United States and Canada while strengthening relationships with distributors and end users.