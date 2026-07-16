Thailand's cement industry has reduced more than 3.8Mt of CO2 equivalent emissions since 2019 through clinker substitution, achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target nine years ahead of schedule, according to the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA).

The milestone was announced at the "TCMA at 20: The Next Chapter to Net Zero" event, where the Industry Ministry recognised 34 organisations for supporting the adoption of low-carbon hydraulic cement. TCMA said the widespread use of hydraulic cement has enabled clinker reduction while meeting Thai Industrial Standard TIS 2594, supporting the country's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.