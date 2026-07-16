The Ukrcement Association expects the newly formed Cabinet of Ministers to establish an open dialogue with the sector and prioritise the interests of domestic manufacturers. Liudmyla Kripka, the executive director of the association, emphasised the need for timely state actions to help the industry navigate current challenges, noting that while national construction standards have aligned with European Union laws, producers have not been shielded from the discriminatory effects of the European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.



"We expect the new government to engage in open dialogue and be willing to listen to the industry's position on pressing issues. We hope that protecting domestic producers will remain a priority of state policy, and that there will be a timely and state-oriented response to the challenges currently facing the cement industry," she said.

At the same time, despite numerous appeals by the association and its partners to the government, it has not been possible to protect Ukrainian cement producers from the discriminatory impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Kripka added.

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