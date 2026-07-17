Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 5.967Mt in January 2026, up 3.5 per cent YoY from the 5.765Mt recorded in January 2025.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US rose 3.7 per cent YoY in January, coming in at 5.887Mt, compared to 5.676Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and Georgia, accounting for 49 per cent of cement consumed.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 3.593Mt in January, up 10.1 per cent YoY from 3.262Mt a year earlier, with Texas the leading consumer.

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Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 4.706Mt, up 10.6 per cent YoY from 4.253Mt a year earlier, with Missouri the leading producer.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 1.803Mt in January, up 19.2 per cent YoY from 1.511Mt in January 2025. Türkiye accounted for 42 per cent of imports, followed by Vietnam with 14 per cent and Canada with nine per cent.

Imported clinker amounted to 116,696t, up from 43,000t a year earlier. Türkiye accounted for 82 per cent of imports, France 16 per cent and the remainder from Canada and China.