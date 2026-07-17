Votorantim Cimentos has announced an investment of BRL260m (US$50m) to expand its factory in Xambioá, located in the state of Tocantins. The project involves constructing a new grinding line that will add 500,000tpd to the unit's annual capacity, bringing its total output to 1.5Mta by July 2028. This expansion is part of a broader BRL5bn investment programme running from 2024-28, which aims to boost growth, competitiveness, alternative fuel usage, and emission reductions across the company's Brazilian operations. The capacity increase will coincide with the modernisation of the plant's clinker kiln and the development of lower-emission cement technologies.

Looking further ahead, the company is studying plans to double clinker production by 2030 and expand its Viter brand agricultural limestone business. Osvaldo Ayres Filho, the global chief executive officer of Votorantim Cimentos, noted that this investment strengthens the company's competitive edge and reflects its confidence in the economic potential of the northern region.

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Operating since 2009, the Xambioá facility currently provides around 230 direct jobs and supplies Poty and Tocantins brand cements to Tocantins, Pará, and Maranhão. The plant is a leader in environmental sustainability, utilising co-processing technology to dispose of waste materials. Biomass and waste currently account for sixty per cent of the fuel used in production, replacing petroleum coke and significantly cutting carbon emissions.