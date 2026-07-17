Geometrica, a designer and manufacturer of long-span domes and vaults for bulk material storage, has appointed Alejandro ("Alex") Algara as chief executive officer, succeeding company founder Francisco ("Pancho") Castano.

Mr Castano, who led the company for 34 years, will remain with Geometrica as non-executive chairman of the board. During his tenure, the company established itself as a global supplier of column-free domes and free-form structures for the cement, mining, energy and industrial sectors.

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Mr Algara joined Geometrica more than 15 years ago as an engineer and has since held technical, commercial and executive management roles. Most recently, as vice president, he oversaw several major projects and led operational improvements across the business.