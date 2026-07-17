Thyssenkrupp Polysius is adjusting its global strategy to focus closely on core technologies, process engineering, and complete lifecycle solutions. This shift addresses the growing demand from industrial customers to improve the performance, reliability, and environmental sustainability of their active machinery.



Building on extensive experience in crushing, grinding, pyroprocessing, and lab automation, the business will direct its resources toward areas that deliver maximum value to its clients. To support this new direction, executive leadership and employee representatives have agreed to organisational changes that streamline current operations and alter the workforce size.



These adjustments aim to optimise the product portfolio, strengthen international collaboration, and build a more resilient corporate model. While acknowledging the difficulty of these internal restructuring measures, Chief Executive Officer Christian Myland emphasised that combining technology expertise with strong lifecycle support is essential for long-term market competitiveness.

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