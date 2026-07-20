Sri Lankan residents and local stakeholders staged a protest against a proposed 12,925m2 cement factory near the Katunayake International Airport, arguing that the site's approval was inappropriately changed from a previously authorised tourist hotel.



Protesters, including community leaders and environmentalists, said that the Central Environment Authority had approved the building plan on 12 December 2020 for a tourist hotel and by the Urban Development Authority on 25 December 2025. Protesters claimed this is a highly sensitive environmental zone with a dense population and a major tourism zone. Airport engineers have pointed out that the air pollution caused by cement dust from the factory in close proximity to the runway could affect aircraft engines and machinery and equipment in the airport.



About 1000 protestors were at the demonstration.