The European Commission has released a proposal for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) review and a new Electrification Action Plan, aimed at fostering long-term industrial investment and decarbonisation.



Cement Europe supports the measures, particularly the focus on market stability, the funding of the Industrial Decarbonisation Bank via ETS revenues, and the inclusion of CO 2 infrastructure in the regulatory framework. While welcoming waste incineration coverage, the group noted potential complexities and highlighted that a robust, leak-proof Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is essential for the proposed phase-out of free allowances.



Additionally, Cement Europe called for urgent action to address high electricity prices to maintain industrial competitiveness, stressing the need for lower taxes and stronger grid infrastructure. More information on the European Commission's ETS and electrification proposals is available on the official European Commission website.

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